Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1821 G FS (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guadalajara
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1821 with mark G FS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 105,750. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
46047 $
Price in auction currency 41000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
Popular sections
Category
Year
