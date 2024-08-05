Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1821 G FS (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1821 G FS - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1821 G FS - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guadalajara
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1821 with mark G FS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 105,750. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1821 G FS at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1821 G FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
46047 $
Price in auction currency 41000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1821 G FS at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1821 G FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

