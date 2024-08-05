8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

