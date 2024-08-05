Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (14)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (15)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (17)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (9)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2760 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search