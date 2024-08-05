Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2760 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search