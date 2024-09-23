Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Mexico 1819

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 127
Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
2 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 13
