1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,425. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)