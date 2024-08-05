Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,425. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
