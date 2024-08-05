Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,425. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

