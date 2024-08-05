Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22244 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2698 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
