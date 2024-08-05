Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22244 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (4)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2698 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction CNG - May 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

