Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
