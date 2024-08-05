Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1819 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1819 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

