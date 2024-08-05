Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,250. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2383 $
Price in auction currency 41000 MXN
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
