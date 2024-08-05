8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,250. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (22) XF (33) VF (39) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (11) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (5) NGC (21) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Bertolami (1)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (11)

cgb.fr (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (18)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (7)

Künker (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Numisor (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Spink (2)

Stack's (6)