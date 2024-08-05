Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,250. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (6)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 26, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2383 $
Price in auction currency 41000 MXN
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
