1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

