Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (10)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
