Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 22, 2022
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1814 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search