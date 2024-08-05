Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place July 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
