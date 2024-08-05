Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place July 16, 2023.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 6, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

