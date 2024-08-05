Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53123 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4078 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
