Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53123 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4078 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - February 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction London Coins - September 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

