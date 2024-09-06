Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1601

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1601 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1601 Danzig
Ducat 1601 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M
Average price 740 $
Sales
1 61
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Poznań Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint "P" at rider
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint "P" at eagle
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P Poznań Mint Portrait in frame
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W Lithuania
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V Lithuania
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 Wschowa Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint Date above
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF Lublin Mint
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 181
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse 1 Grosz 1601
Reverse 1 Grosz 1601
1 Grosz 1601
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1601 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1601 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1601 Lithuania
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F Wschowa Mint
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Wschowa Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB Bydgoszcz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 Riga
Average price 65 $
Sales
1 20
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M Malbork Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K Krakow Mint
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1601
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1601
Ternar (trzeciak) 1601
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar 1601
Reverse Denar 1601
Denar 1601
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1601 CWF
Reverse Denar 1601 CWF
Denar 1601 CWF
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 3
