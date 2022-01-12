Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Malbork Mint" with mark M. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

