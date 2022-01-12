Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Antique falsification
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Malbork Mint" with mark M. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search