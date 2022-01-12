Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M "Malbork Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Malbork Mint" with mark M. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)