3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

