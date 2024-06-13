Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year no date (1594-1601)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
