Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year no date (1594-1601)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

