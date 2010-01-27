Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 64,625. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)