Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 64,625. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Poland Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64625 $
Price in auction currency 64625 USD
Poland Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
64625 $
Price in auction currency 64625 USD
Poland Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

