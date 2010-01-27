Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 64,625. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64625 $
Price in auction currency 64625 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
64625 $
Price in auction currency 64625 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1587 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search