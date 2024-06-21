3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (57) AU (16) XF (73) VF (22) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (11) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (32) PCGS (5)

