3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
