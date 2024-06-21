Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

