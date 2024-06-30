Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

