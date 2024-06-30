Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Frühwald (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search