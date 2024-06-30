Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Poznań Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

