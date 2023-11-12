Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Search