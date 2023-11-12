Denar no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)