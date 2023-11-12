Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
