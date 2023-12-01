Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)