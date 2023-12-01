Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - August 25, 2016
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Heritage - August 25, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 25, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1601 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search