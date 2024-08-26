Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

