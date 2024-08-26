Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
