Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 195,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
