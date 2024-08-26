10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 195,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition No grade (1)