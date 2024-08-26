Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust without a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 195,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1587 "Narrow bust without a ruff", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search