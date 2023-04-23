Denar 1601 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1601 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)