Denar 1601 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1601 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
