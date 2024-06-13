Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
