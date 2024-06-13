Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
