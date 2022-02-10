Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Portrait in frame
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1748 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
