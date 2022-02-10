3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)