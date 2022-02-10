Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Portrait in frame

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1748 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1601 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search