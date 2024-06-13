Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3175 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Search