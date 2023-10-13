Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1587-1632) W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) W at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

