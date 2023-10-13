Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1587-1632) W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
