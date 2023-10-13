Denar no date (1587-1632) W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2)