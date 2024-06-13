3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

