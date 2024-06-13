Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
