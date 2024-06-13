Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Naumann - March 5, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

