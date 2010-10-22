Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,7 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
17625 $
Price in auction currency 17625 USD
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
77269 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

