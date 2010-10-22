Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,7 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
17625 $
Price in auction currency 17625 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
77269 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
