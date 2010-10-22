Thaler no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

