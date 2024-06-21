3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". "P" at eagle (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. "P" at eagle. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (2) XF (35) VF (43) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (19)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (7)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)