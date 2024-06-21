Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". "P" at eagle (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: "P" at eagle
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. "P" at eagle. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
