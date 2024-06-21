Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". "P" at eagle (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: "P" at eagle

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" "P" at eagle - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" "P" at eagle - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. "P" at eagle. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

