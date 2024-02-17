Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". "P" at rider (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: "P" at rider

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" "P" at rider - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" "P" at rider - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. "P" at rider. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

