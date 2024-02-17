Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 P "Poznań Mint". "P" at rider (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: "P" at rider
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. "P" at rider. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
