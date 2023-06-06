Schilling (Szelag) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)