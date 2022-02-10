3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition VF (2)