Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date above

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1270 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

