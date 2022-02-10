Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date above
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
