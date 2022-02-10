Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
