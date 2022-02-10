6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition VF (1) F (3) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)