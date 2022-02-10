Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
7876 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1601 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search