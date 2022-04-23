Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2643 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search