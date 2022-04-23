Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2643 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition VF (5) F (1)