Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2643 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

  Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  Janas (1)
  Marciniak (3)
  Stare Monety (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

