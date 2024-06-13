3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,485. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (18) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (2)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (5)