Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,485. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH - June 30, 2023
Seller Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

