Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
