Denar no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)