Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1587-1632) (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

