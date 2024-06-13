Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year no date (1588-1601)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
