3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
