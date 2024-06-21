Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

