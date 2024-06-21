Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
