3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition XF (10) VF (11) No grade (5)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (1)