3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
