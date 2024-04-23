Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
