Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) "Type 1587-1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1587-1632) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,050. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler no date (1587-1632) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1587 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search