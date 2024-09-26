10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 975. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)