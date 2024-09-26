Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 975. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Half-length portrait" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1587 "Half-length portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1587 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat (Portugal) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search