3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
