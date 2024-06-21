Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

