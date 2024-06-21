3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.

