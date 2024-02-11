Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

