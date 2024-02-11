Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
