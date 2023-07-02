Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
