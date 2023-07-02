Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

