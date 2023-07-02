1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) No grade (3)