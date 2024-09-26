Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1601 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Category
Year
Search