6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Seller Naumann
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
