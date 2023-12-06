6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

