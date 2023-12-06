Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Seller Naumann
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 M at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search