Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1601 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 3,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search