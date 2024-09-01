Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1601 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1601 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1601 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 3,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1601 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1601 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1601 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search