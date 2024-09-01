1 Grosz 1601 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1601 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 3,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)