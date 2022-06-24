10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)