Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,5 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
115718 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1587 "Wide bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1587 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat (Portugal) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search