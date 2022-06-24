Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 34,5 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Wide bust". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
