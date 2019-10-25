6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

