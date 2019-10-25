Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3245 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
