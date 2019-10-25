Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3245 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1601 EK at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

