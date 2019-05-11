Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year no date (1588-1601)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
