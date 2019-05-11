Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year no date (1588-1601)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

