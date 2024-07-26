Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 157. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

