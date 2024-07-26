Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 157. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
